(WTNH) – Now for the final push to get your packages delivered in time for Christmas. We are Stretching Your Dollar with the deadlines we’re up against Wednesday and this weekend and what to expect for “Super Saturday” which is the last major shopping holiday of the year.

A whopping 82 million packages are delivered every day in the U.S. alone and UPS said they expect to deliver more than 30 million packages a day globally as the holidays get closer.

“We have a great group of more than 500,000 users all over the world helping us deliver in time for the holidays,” said Becca Hunnicutt, UPS Global Communications Manager.

A drone video of a facility in Kentucky showed 2,000 packages that are sorted every 17 seconds.

“We encourage everyone to run. Don’t walk to a UPS store to make sure it’s delivered on time,” Hunnicutt said.

To get those gifts delivered for Christmas, you still have time but the longer you wait the more it will cost.

For UPS next-day air, you have until Dec. 21 and your last chance for FEDEX same-day shipping is Dec. 22.

For the United States Postal Service, Dec. 20 marks the last day to mail Priority Mail Express and it is waiving holiday surcharges.

There is still hope for those extreme procrastinators out there- in-person shopping on Super Saturday. Nearly 142 million people are expected to shop that day!

“Historically, Super Saturday is the last Saturday before the Christmas holiday and this year it’s a mere two days before the holiday. So we are expecting to see more deals from those retailers that do have a physical footprint,” said Katherine Cullen, Vice President of Industry and Consumer Insights at the National Retail Federation.

Remember to consider online shopping with same-day store pickup where retailers will do the shopping for you. You just pull up in their lot and let them put it in you car