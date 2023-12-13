(WTNH) – We are coming up on free shipping day on Thursday and as you get ready to jump on last-minute deals, we are Stretching Your Dollar with deadlines you need to know about to save money.

It’s officially crunch time! To get those presents under the tree, there are some deadlines you need to know:

The postal service’s holiday shipping deadlines are quickly approaching. If you’re sending presents and holiday cards by USPS ground advantage or first-class mail, they need to go out by Saturday, Dec. 16.

The deadline for priority mail is Dec. 18 and for priority mail express it’s Dec. 20. fed-Ex and UPS also have holiday deadlines starting on Dec. 19.

If you’re a last-minute shopper, you’ll have to shell out more money. The three major carriers will typically deliver next-day air for packages sent on December 23rd, but it will come at a premium.

Also, be prepared to wait in long lines with others trying to beat the clock.