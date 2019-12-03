Stretch Your Dollar: Holiday tipping

Tis the season for spreading cheer and many of you will be thinking about loved ones and charities in the community. But you may not want to forget some of the people who make your life easier year-round. We are stretching your dollar with a guide to holiday tipping.

Financial website Kiplinger published a suggested tipping guide to help you. It suggests tipping your mail carrier with a gift that’s worth up to $20. But remember, the post office forbids carriers from accepting cash, checks or gift cards that can be used like credit cards.

If you have a newspaper delivered, you’ll want to tip the delivery persons as well.

Some newspapers give you the option of tipping online through your subscription account.

When it comes to childcare, Kiplinger says the equivalent of a weeks pay is a good place to start. After all, it’s someone who works closely with you and your child.

Another to consider is your trash collector. A suggested tip is anywhere from $10 to $30 a piece.

Your regular cleaning person is also in line for a tip – maybe the cost of one visit.

Also, don’t forget your hairstylist or barber – also recommended to be the cost of a visit.