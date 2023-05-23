Conn. (WTNH) — Airports around the country are bracing for a blockbuster Memorial Day Weekend. It’s expected to be the third busiest year since 2000.

“When you look at travel numbers through the first four months of 2023, they’re actually higher than they were pre-pandemic,” said Scott keyes.

Triple AAA expects nearly 3.4 million people to take to the skies over the holiday, up to 11 percent from last year. “This is going to be a huge amount of pressure on the system, the way that the demand has come back,” said Pete Buttigeig, Secretary of Transportation.

He said the FAA is still working to hire more air traffic controllers to keep up with demand, and that airlines are now being held accountable for staffing shortages and lack of preparation in the event of bad weather.

“We’re pushing customer service requirements. We’re also pushing on competitiveness. That’s the biggest thing that keeps airfares low,’ said Buttigeig.

Major airlines like United say they’re gearing up for their busiest memorial in over a decade. Adding, they’re expecting more than half a million customers to fly United, on Friday alone.