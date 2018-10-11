Stretch Your Dollar: Hottest seasonal jobs of 2018 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

(WTNH) - If you're looking for a job, we are coming up on a great time of year for you! We are stretching your dollar with a look at the hottest seasonal jobs of 2018.

The strong economy and low unemployment are making for a red hot seasonal job market this year.

Job search portal, "Career Cast" put together a list of the hottest seasonal jobs for 2018 and here's what they found...

Accountants are in demand because mid-year tax filing falls in October, right in the midst of the holiday season.

Next up are chefs. They're needed to prepare meals for all those holiday parties.

Delivery drivers are in demand from shippers trying to deliver all of our online purchases.

"Career Cast" says there's contract work for information security analysts during the holidays.

The reason is because with all the shopping online, there's a growing threat of data breaches.

And while the pay level for many seasonal jobs may not be great, keep in mind, that seasonal jobs can sometimes lead to full time positions.