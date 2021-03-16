Stretch Your Dollar: How do amended tax returns work?

(WTNH) — Taxes are always complicated and the pandemic has only supersized that this year.

From unemployment benefits to working from home expenses, and now a third stimulus check, taxes are anything but simple this year.

It’s why it’s important to know that you have three years to amend your tax returns if you make a mistake.

“It’s really important that you pay attention to your taxes and get every dollar you can because nobody else is going to do that at the IRS or the state,” said Jackson Hewitt’s Mark Steber.

Steber said one of the big mistakes many people are likely to make this year is claiming the stimulus as taxable income.

“If you did file your taxes, and you put it on your tax return as “other income” and taxed it and paid tax on it, but now you’re watching a show like this and saying, ‘Hey, that’s not taxable, the government is not going to fix that for you. The IRS is not going to go, ‘Hey Laura, you should not have put that on your tax return, here’s more money.”

Another mistake, if you only worked a short time for someone and you leave off a W-2, or if you collected unemployment, you’ll want to know some changes recently put in place.

“It puts in place the ability to omit up to $10,200 in unemployment benefits, which are generally taxable. The balance still is taxable, but if you already filed your tax return and put it on there, you might need to amend and pull that off and get money back from the government.”

Remember, if you amend your federal taxes, do the same with your state. Those agencies do talk to each other and you’ll likely be audited if discrepancies are discovered.