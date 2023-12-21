Winter starts Thursday, meaning snowy driving conditions are likely on the way. We are Stretching Your Dollar with what drivers can do to prepare their cars for the colder months.

When the weather outside is frightful, the frigid temps and brutal snow can put your cars performance to the test.

Experts said it’s time to winterize and prepare your vehicle for the season.

“You want to make sure your car is in good shape before the temperature starts dropping. Because when? Because if you wait too long, then it will be too late,” said Mike Quincy, Automotive Writer and Tester and Consumer Report.

First, consider changing your tires to snow tires and be sure that your battery is in good shape.

“As temperature drops, there’s much more demand placed on the battery to get your engine cranking over. When it gets colder, your battery has to work a lot harder to get the car going. So if you’re living where it’s warm, you really should get your battery load tested every two years. But you can extend that to every four years if you live where it’s cold,” Quincy said.

Quality windshield wipers also make a huge difference in heavy snow

“You can get windshield wipers that are specifically dedicated to help clear the ice and snow off of your windshield. Again, you don’t want to wait until it’s too late to replace these. Certainly, everyone who owns a car should replace their windshield wipers are least once or twice a year,” Quincy explained.

It’s also wise to ensure your defroster is working correctly and that your car is stocked with other essentials.

“You never know when you might get stranded. So it’s good to have on hand a snow shovel, a tow rope, an extra pair of gloves, a hat, something to eat, something to drink and certainly make sure your cell phone battery is fully charged,” Quincy said.

But before you decide to drive in treacherous snowy conditions, ask yourself if the trip is really necessary. Sometimes the safest route is to just stay home.