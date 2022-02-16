Conn. (WTNH) — We are stretching your dollar with a look at a recent ABC report, highlighting the sneaky ways inflation is eating into your budget.

Sticker shock is right in your face when you pay, but shrinkflation, charging the same price for fewer items, can be trickier according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics economist Steve Reed.

“Rather than explicitly increasing the price of a product, producers will instead change the size usually making it slightly smaller,” Reed said. “The conventional wisdom is that an explicit price increase might be noticed by consumers they might react negatively but a small decrease in size may not.”

Take Doritos – an ABC news report found a smart shopper alerted a shrinkflation expert that this 9.75 ounce package of Doritos that retailed for $2.50 in March became half an ounce smaller at 9.25 ounces. Now, it retails for $3. That’s a 23% increase in the cost of chips per ounce.

Annie Gasparro of The Wall Street Journal is doubling down on Oreo research to uncover that company’s pricing strategy.

“They do raise prices, they have to raise prices, but they also come out with limited edition flavors,” Gasparro said, “which is an excuse to charge a little bit more for the same amount of cookies or fewer cookies.”

She found double stuffed Oreos at a few super markets in her area cost $3.69 for 30 cookies. But its new 110th birthday chocolate confetti cake Oreos were $3.79 for just 24 cookies: more than a 30% per cookie cost that’s passed on to the consumer.

She says the maker of Oreos told her that retailers set the final prices, not them, and that the limited edition Oreos typically come in different sized packages than the regular flavors and it’s not just packaged goods.