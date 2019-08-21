Stretch Your Dollar: How knowing a foreign language future-proofs job opportunities

(WTNH) — As your kids head back to the classroom, some of them may be trying to figure out their direction in life. We are stretching your dollar with why choosing a foreign language could translate into a paycheck in the future.

It’s not just about math and science anymore as your kids head back to the classroom. Experts say it might be wise to encourage them to learn a foreign language at a young age.



Rosetta Stone actually did a survey of hiring managers recently, and they noted 35% of hiring managers are looking for someone who is bilingual.



Financial Advisor John Caserta says your earnings over a lifetime may only be an extra 2% with a foreign language, but it may set you apart from others when it comes to landing a job. He suggests doing a little research now to see which language may help you in your future career.



“If you’re looking at healthcare, things like Spanish or Latin. Even in legal careers, Latin is going to be very important.”



It’s never too late to get on board. Working adults can learn a language without stepping foot in a classroom. There are numerous free and paid apps that can help you acquire a new skill on your time.

