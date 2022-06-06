(WTNH) – Now that we are in June, which is dog licensing month, you may also be thinking about some insurance for your four-legged friend. We are stretching your dollar with what to consider.

Four-legged, furry, and full of love. There’s nothing like our pets, which is why so many families consider pet health insurance. There are many options out there, like accident insurance, which covers the unforeseen. There are also wellness plans to cover basic upkeep like exams, tests, and vaccinations.

“Those wellness plans typically operate on a reimbursement basis where they pay you after you pay the provider,” said John Caserta.

Financial consultant John Caserta says pet insurance may not be for everyone. Older pets may be more difficult or expensive to insure, and some companies have different definitions of pre-existing conditions. There are a few things you need to research ahead of time to ensure it fits your budget.

“The premium is going to differ based on the breed, the age, the zip code, so there’s a lot of factors that go into it. Ultimately, you want to make sure that premium fits in your budget,” Caserta said.

If pet insurance is not for you, there are other options.

“A lot of vets will offer care credit, which is a financing program, typically at low rates, even zero percent for procedures,” Caserta said.

You can also consider your pets in your long-term savings goal. Have a special account that you put money into to cover unforeseen situations that may come up with your pet.

The purpose of insurance is so it’s not a major financial burden. With the proper planning, you can save to reach the same result.