Stretch Your Dollar: How retailers are competing for your business this holiday season

We are just a few days away from the kickoff of the busiest shopping weekend of the year, but this year it’s anything but traditional.

News 8 is stretching your dollar with how retailers are adapting to the changes.

The decorations and lights are out, but the shoppers are planning to stay in this year.

Adobe predicts that online shopping will top $189 billion this year — up 33% percent from last year — as 60% of shoppers say they plan to do at least some of their holiday shopping from home this year.

Forty-one percent said they won’t be hitting the stores come Black Friday.

What are retailers doing in response?

Well, they are offering a number of new services. Target said it’s curbside pickup service is up more than 700% as shoppers take advantage of that new option.

Walmart is now offering a new service where they will hang your christmas lights for $129 for a single-story home and $199 for a two-story home.

Remember to think small this year too!

Small Business Saturday falls right in between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so consider looking around to your local shops now and find out what deals they’ll be offering.

They need your help this year more than ever before.