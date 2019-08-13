Stretch Your Dollar: How social media can effect getting that new job offer

As the kids head back to school, it’s a good time to remind them to be extra careful about what they put on social media. We are stretching your dollar with how your social media posts could determine whether or not you get that new job offer or keep your dream gig!

What’s on your Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram? Your prospective employer wants to know.

According to a new Career Builder survey, 70 percent of employers use social networking sites to research job candidates. So be careful what you post!

The survey reveals that 57 percent of employers who look at social media said they found content that caused them not to hire candidates. Here’s are some of the top social media mistakes that cost people jobs:

Posting provocative or inappropriate photos, videos or information Posting about drinking or using drugs Posting discriminatory comments about race, gender, or religion Links to criminal behavior Lying about your qualifications Having a screen name that’s unprofessional

The results were based on a national survey of 1,000 hiring managers and HR professionals. According to Career Builder, you shouldn’t expect the social media monitoring to stop once you’re hired.

Nearly half of all employers say they use social networking sites to research current employees.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.