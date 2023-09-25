(WTNH) – If you’re looking to save money, you may want to close out your social media apps. We’re Stretching Your Dollar with how scrolling, for a lot of people, quickly turns into spending.

Connecting with friends may be the first thing that comes to mind with social media, but more and more it’s also about shopping, specifically impulse buying.

A new Bankrate report shows in the last year, Americans spent a whopping $71 billion on impulse purchases of products they saw on a social media platform, with the average impulse buyer spending $754.

Almost half of all social media users admit to making an impulse buy online, but not all generations are equal when it comes to making a snap purchase.

Ted Rossman of Bankrate says the trend is worrisome because it often involves credit card debt.

“Credit card debt is at record highs Americans collectively owe more than one trillion dollars and credit card interest rates are at record highs as well,” Rossman said.

The study also found impulse buyers often regretted their purchases. So how do you resist the lure of those tempting ads or something you see on another person’s account?

“Sleep on it don’t buy it right away, let it kind of sit with you a little bit because we found that more than half of those who made an impulse buy inspired by social media, regretted it,” Rossman explained.

It may be no surprise, but millennials (ages 27 to 41) are most likely to make impulse buys. Gen Z (ages 18-26) was a close second.