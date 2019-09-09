Stretch Your Dollar: How students can save money on textbooks

(WTNH) — College campuses are back in full swing as the fall semester gets underway. With the cost of attending college sky high, parents and students alike are looking for ways to save money.

We’re stretching your dollar on textbooks!

If they haven’t already, college students will soon figure out just how expensive campus life is. If you’ve delayed buying some of those expensive textbooks, well there may be a way to get it without paying bookstore prices.

First, consider renting. You might be able to save 70 to 90 percent of the cost of buying the textbook new. Not only do you save on the cost, you don’t have the hassle of having to resell the book once the semester ends.

You can look for rentals on websites such as textbooks.com, chegg.com, Amazon and campus books. Buying textbooks used also presents big savings.

Your local bookstore may have some, and Chegg and Amazon are among the online sites selling used books.

Make sure you comparison shop for the best price. You can enter your textbook information on campus books to get a rundown of what’s available for sale.

Buying an e-textbook can be far less costly than purchasing a digital book. Barnes and Noble is a good place to start your search for e-textbooks. Not only will you save money with an e-textbook, but you don’t have to lug a heavy book around campus.

It may be worth looking into when you really look at how high prices have gone. According to the National Association of College Stores, the average price of a new textbook was $80 just a couple of years ago – that’s up from $58 in 2012.