Stretch Your Dollar: How the travel industry is making every effort to get people to book now

The idea of getting away probably sounds amazing and scary all the same. People desperately want to get out of the house. But when will you feel safe enough to take that next trip? We are stretching your dollar with how the travel industry is making every effort to get people to book now.

Whether you have been waiting for the right time during the pandemic to book your vacation or just became tempted by a crazy cheap deal, now may be the time to save some money.

Due to record losses in customers and revenue across the travel industry, companies are looking to make any concession they can to make booking with them as tempting as possible.

And that means practically risk-free spending for you!

Just look at air travel. According to the CEO of Dollar Flight Club, flights are as low as they’ve been since 2001. Most major airlines are offering no change fees and no rebooking penalties through the end of the year.

Delta is even allowing two years of cancellation credit.

Hotels are itching for you to book too. Marriott International and Hilton are letting customers with new bookings until June 30 and cancel up to 24 hours before the visit with no penalties.

That includes typically non-refundable discounted prepaid rates.

Some car rental companies are even getting in the mix by waiving young driver fees and pre-paid cancellation fees.

But as always, make sure to check the company website and read their latest policy information before booking. This works out for that wedding that’s been rescheduled and even think about your holiday travel.

Just as we’re seeing gas prices start to tick up with people driving more, expect for some of these risk-free sweetened travel deals to disappear down the road as well.