Conn. (WTNH) — It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the number of calls we get every day from someone trying to sell you something you didn’t ask for, or promising something that sounds too good to be true.

We are stretching your dollar with how to avoid being a victim of a scam.

2021 was a banner year for scammers. The Federal Trade Commission received 2.8 million reports of fraud last year, and consumers lost almost $6 billion to fraud in 2021 — up more than 70% from the previous year.

So what are the best ways to protect yourself from falling victim to a scam? Consumers have these tips:

First, trust your gut.

“If you don’t trust the person who’s the person who’s sending, if you don’t recognize that name, then there might be something, something up,” finance and technology reporter for Consumer Report, Octavio Blanco, said.

Think before you respond. Read texts or emails from people you don’t know carefully, or just ignore them.

Don’t answer a phone call right away from a number you don’t know — let it go to voicemail. Scammers try to get you to decide immediately before you have time to think about what they’re offering.

“What they want to do is they want to–short circuit your critical thinking,” Blanco said. “‘They want you to not think about what’s happening and they want you to act quickly.”

Be very careful about clicking on links in a text or email from someone you don’t recognize. Don’t click on a link if you have any uncertainty, as you could put your device’s security at risk.

Hovering over a link will show the whole address, which might help you see if it’s a scam.

And look to see how they want you to pay.

“Many times they will only want to be paid via peer to peer apps like Venmo or Zelle, or they might only want to be paid with a gift card, which you can buy at your local convenience store,” Blanco said. “And if any time you hear people telling you that those are the only methods of payments that are accepted, that’s a red flag, you should not proceed.”

Remember that scammers are getting more sophisticated in their tactics. Experts say that being very cautious and skeptical about any pitch from someone you don’t know is the best defense.