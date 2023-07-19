(WTNH) — It’s happened to all of us: You book a hotel room or buy concert tickets online, and when you get to the final price, you find out they’ve added extra fees and surcharges to the final cost.

We’re Stretching Your Dollar with why this happens and what you can do.

They’re called “junk fees” — those hidden or unexplained charges you pay when making certain types of purchases online. It’s a growing concern for consumers.

“Generally speaking, customers don’t like hidden fees. People would rather just be presented with one price and they can decide whether or not that’s fair,” Tedd Rossman of Bankrate.com said. “They don’t like the surprise “Gotcha” at the end of the transaction.”

Rossman said the government is now working with some major companies to try and lower these fees and give consumers more transparency when they’re shopping.

“Just recently, the White House held an event with some of the large ticketing agencies, companies like Live Nation, Ticketmaster, Seatgeek,” Rossman said. “There’s been an agreement among those companies to be more transparent in their fee structure.”

Rossman said some types of fees, like sports tickets and home rentals, have become more transparent, but other purchases like airline seats or hotel resort fees have not.

So, what can you do to avoid these junk fees?

Experts said to read the fine print for anything you buy online or when you sign up for a new service or financial account. If you don’t understand the reason for a fee, ask for an explanation.

If you end up paying an unexpected fee, call the company and see if they will waive the charge.

Now, the big question is whether fewer junk fees will mean more money in consumer wallets. Rossman said companies may lower junk fees but raise prices in other ways to make up the difference.

So, perhaps they’ll be more transparent — which is a win for you — but it may not mean prices come down.