Stretch your Dollar: How to avoid scams when banking online

(WTNH) — The pandemic has a lot of people banking online for the very first time to avoid contact with people at their local branches. It’s a crowd of people who now need to be aware of the risks.

We are stretching your dollar with three important ways to protect yourself. These come from money.com.

1. Remember to monitor your account. Scammers thrive on people who don’t take the time to keep a close eye on your accounts. So, look at your statements frequently, keep an eye out for unfamiliar vendors, and dig deeper if the monthly total seems higher than it should be.

2. Keep it simple and only deal with trusted partners. Stick with your bank’s website and well-known sites. Beware of pop-up ads for charitable donations that take you somewhere unfamiliar, or if a random emailer is inquiring about your stimulus check.

3. Familiarize yourself with common scams; One is the ‘grandparent’ scam, when fraudsters pretend to be a grandchild who is in trouble and in need of quick cash.

For more information on online banking and a list of common online scams to watch out for, visit the American Bankers Association website.