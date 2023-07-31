Conn. (WTNH) — While inflation is cooling, many Americans say they’re not feeling the savings from the drop in prices just yet. We’re Stretching Your Dollar with tips on how to become financially free, even in this volatile economy.

From sky-high inflation to the rising interest rates, the economy has taken a wrecking ball to the financial goals of millions of Americans.

“As much as we don’t like recessions as much as we fear job loss, that’s not something that we can have any effect over,” Sarah Foster of BankRate said. “But we can respond to our finances, recover from them, or how we handle our finances in the midst of those challenges.”

While there’s a growing consensus that the U.S. will avoid a recession, many Americans worry that financial freedom still isn’t attainable. However, Foster said it is possible — you just have to start small.

“Prioritize even putting just a couple hundred or even it can be $50 a month back into an investment account or a retirement account,” Foster said. “It’s really all about starting where you can and meeting your finances, where you are able to afford and then working around that.”

But before you invest — inspect your debt.

“Really look at your debts as far as if you have credit card, a high interest rate debt,” Foster said. “That could be something that’s really powerful to at least address first, because, you know, you could be saving hundreds, if not thousands of dollars just by eliminating that balance.”

And, if you’re lucky enough to have gotten a raise this year, resist the urge to splurge by upgrading your lifestyle.

“A lot of times we can go overboard by spending the money kind of out front and automatically increasing our expenses,” Foster said. “And then that kind of prevents you from even reaping the benefits of that raise.”

At the end of the day it’s not necessarily about the income you have coming in, but the choices that you make about how to manage that money.