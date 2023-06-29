Conn. (WTNH) — We are about halfway through the year already, which means it’s time to check back in and find out if you’re owed any money.

We’re Stretching Your Dollar with how you can find if there’s any money out there waiting for ou to claim.

Unclaimed money that you may have owed, or cash you’ve forgot about, or maybe never knew existed. From things like old bank accounts, uncollected insurance policies, even tax returns that perhaps got lost in the mail.

Across the nation, more than $20 billion is just waiting to be reclaimed by its citizens. You can find out by simply searching for your name on the state’s website or at MissingMoney.com.

“It turns out so many people have unclaimed property,” Deb Goldberg said. “You may be in for a very pleasant surprise.”

It was a reality for former Bachelor contestant Alicia, who found $625 from a workman’s comp check she didn’t receive after changing her address.

“I was in shock I can’t believe that there is just this money this whole time that you know, I had no idea was waiting for me and was available to me,” Alicia Mae Holloway said.

In Connecticut, more than $1 billion has been returned this way — and there’s more out there.

Head to CTBigList.com, log in, and put your name or your loved ones, to find out if anyone is owed any money.