Stretch Your Dollar: How to conquer Cyber Monday

(ABC News/WTNH) — News 8 is stretching your dollar with how to conquer Cyber Monday deals.

The holiday season is officially in full swing as shoppers take what’s estimated to be a day that will hit a record high.

So far, shoppers have spent record amounts of money on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, but Cyber Monday may just take the cake.

“Consumers spent less on entertainment and dining out and on travel,” said Doug Baldasare, CEO ChargeItSpot/Retail Firmgiven, said of 2020 spending. “Given what 2020 threw at us, this is a moment where people are gifting and giving to their friends and family as a way of boosting their spirits.”

In its 2020’s Holiday Shopping Forecast, Adobe Analytics experts predict sales could reach $189 billion this shopping season.

“So many individuals are working from home, kids and teenagers are learning from home, and so, really the only option to shop safely is from home, which if I were really going to see a surge in online shopping on Cyber Monday,” said Sara Skirboll, RetailMeNot.

Adobe predicts items like toys, computers, electronics, appliances and televisions will sell fast.