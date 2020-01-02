(WTNH) — It’s that time of year again! If you’ve made a promise to yourself to get into shape this new year, hitting the gym is the first step. We are stretching your dollar with how you can save money on a new gym membership.

So how do find the best deals? Consumer Reports has these tips to help you pay less.

1. Sign up for a trial run. Most clubs offer one-week passes to let you try out their facility, so take some classes and inspect the gym’s weight machines, locker room. Also, ask members what they like about the club.

2. Research prices online. Search the web for deals on fitness sites. Also, discount websites usually have major deals on fitness classes, trainers and local gyms.

3. Negotiate a deal. Consumer Reports suggests you go straight to the gym’s manager instead of a salesperson. They may be more likely to work out a better membership price for you. One option may be to pay up front instead of paying month-to-month.

4. Join a group. Many gyms will lower their monthly rates for a large group. Either get a group of friends to join with you or find out whether your employer has deals with any local gyms.

And remember, the key to a better body is willpower– and that doesn’t cost you anything.