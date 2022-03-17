(WTNH) — The deadline for filing your taxes is just a few weeks away, and just like last year, taxpayers can expect more delays from the IRS this year.

Finance expert Fanoosh Torabi said that the IRS “is still working to file and process last year’s returns.”

“So they’ve got work from last year as well as the new work for the 2021 tax season,” Torabi said.

“There’s also some labor shortages that they’ve had to work through due to COVID, so all of that is leading up to potential delays.”

So to speed up the process of getting your taxes done, there are some things you can do.

“The number one tip is to file electronically if you’re still putting your return in an envelope, licking a stamp and sticking it in the mail,” Torabi said. “I’m sorry to tell you that your return probably will take an extra six to eight weeks.”

Another way to save time is to avoid making some of the most common mistakes:

Misspelling your name

Entering an incorrect social security number

Not including all your tax documents

And not signing your return

If you need help from the IRS, go online.

“Very important. Don’t try calling the IRS,” Torabi said. “They do have phone numbers, but I can tell you from experience you’re going to be on hold for a long time, and they’re not as helpful, honestly, as you may think.”