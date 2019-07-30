Stretch Your Dollar: How to get money from the Equifax hack settlement

(WTNH)– 145 million consumers had their data exposed in the 2017 Equifax security breach. If you think you may be one of them, you could be entitled to some money.

We are stretching your dollar with what you need to do.

First you want to log onto Equifaxbreachsettlement.com. You’ll scroll down to where it says “find out if your information was impacted” and click on that.

You’ll enter some information and find out immediately. From there, you’ll find your options for filing.

You could be eligible for free credit monitoring, or a cash payout of $125.

Others may be eligible for $500 to up to $20,000 depending on losses and what you can document.

You’ll then choose if you receive your reimbursement by check or prepaid debit card. Prepare to wait because reimbursements likely won’t happen until next year.