(WTNH) – Now is a great time to tidy up your technology. We are Stretching Your Dollar with what to do with your old electronics.

Spring is always a good time to declutter your home, like sorting through those old cell phones, tablets and laptops that have been stowed away for a while.

CNET’s Bridget Carey said getting rid of those electronics can make space and can even make you money.

“Some websites will offer to pay you. Or you can even go to a big box store and you’ll get some cash or store credit,” Carey said.

You can compare the best offers on websites like Declutter, Gazelle and Amazon.

“I have a really old iPhone, an iPhone six plus this thing. It is a little clunky, but it works and I can get $20 for it. One site offered me 20 if I went to Best Buy, they’d offer me 15,” Carey said.

Carey said that even items that are well past their prime can sell if you’re patient.

“Here’s an iPad mini came out in 2012. Apple’s not giving me squat for this. // But because it’s in good condition and it works just fine, my kids have been using it for a while. I can make money off eBay,” Carey said.

You might be surprised by what you can re-sell, like DVDs and CDs or a pair of used earbuds.

“These are my Powerbeats pro earbuds that have been in my ear for years now and I could still make $25 for these things,” Carey said.

If selling or exchanging your tech isn’t an option, Carey suggests seeing if someone else can put it to good use.