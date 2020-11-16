Stretch Your Dollar: How to get your stimulus check if you’ve yet to receive it

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 29: U.S. President Donald Trump’s name appears on the coronavirus economic assistance checks that were sent to citizens across the country April 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. The initial 88 million payments totaling nearly $158 billion were sent by the Treasury Department last week as most of the country remains under stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

This is an important week for people who still haven’t received their stimulus checks.

There may be millions of people who may qualify for money from the government who haven’t received it yet, but the deadline to file is this week.

Money.com reports by June of 2020, the IRS distributed some $267 billion in economic impact payments.

It used direct deposit information already on file from tax season, but for people who didn’t file, you may still be eligible for the $1,200.

Specifically, it may be people who aren’t typically required to file tax returns, including those with little to no income, people experiencing homelessness, incarcerated people and some college students.

So here’s what you have to know if you haven’t received your check: Money.com said you must enter your payment information using the non-filers tool on IRS.gov by Nov. 21 at 3 p.m.

This deadline was already pushed back once, and it’s not likely to be delayed again so if you or someone you know is eligible, you need to act quickly.