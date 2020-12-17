Stretch Your Dollar: How to hire help to remove snow without getting scammed

(WTNH) — If Thursday’s snow has you realizing you may need some help removing snow this winter, News 8 has some ways you can stretch your dollar to finding someone safely amid the pandemic.

You always want to be careful when hiring someone to do work at your home, so the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is sharing the following tips:

Don’t rush into it.

Get more than one estimate.

Ideally, you should get three to know what people are charging and what seems unusual.

Ask for costs upfront to avoid any surprises.

Read reviews or even contact previous customers.

The lowest price doesn’t always mean the best service.

Request a contract in writing; never settle for a verbal agreement.

Verify their insurance. Make sure there’s protection in case there is damage to the property.

Remember to file a complaint with the BBB when there’s an issue, too. It can help you resolve it or help others from getting into a bad deal with the same business.