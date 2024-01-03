(WTNH) – As people start setting goals for 2024, many of you are making resolutions about your health and money. If getting the green in order is on your list, we are Stretching Your Dollar with where you can begin.

As you ring in the New Year, you might be thinking about how you can improve yourself, whether it’s at the gym or at the bank.

If money is on your mind, there are three ways to improve your credit score. First, pay off any holiday debt. Any large balances can negatively impact your score.

Also, remember not to apply for credit too often. With each application, you’ll get a hard inquiry on your credit that may cause your score to drop a few points.

It may do you some good to try to raise your credit limit. Experts recommend you keep your utilization less than 30 percent of your limit. Raising that will help keep that number in check.

It’s important to check your credit report for any errors. Fixing those is a quick way to boost your score. It’s a good idea to check yours to start the year.