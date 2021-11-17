Stretch Your Dollar: How to keep online purchases safe from scammers

(WTNH) — The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to pay close attention to those online purchases as scams begin to pop up.

While some people are in the spirit of giving, others want to take your money. The Better Business Bureau sent out a warning as more people turn to online shopping amid a shortage of products on store shelves.

“We see a huge increase in online shopping because folks seem to think it’s a lot easier, unfortunately, that’s where the scammers lurk,” said Leslie Blackwell with the Better Business Bureau.

Amber Manry recently bought gifts off of Amazon’s website.

“I got an email saying my Amazon order was on hold because of an address problem. So then I clicked on that email and don’t do that,” Manry said.

The website prompted her to type in her Amazon username and password.

“It wasn’t Amazon.com. And I noticed that it was basically a scammer,” said Manry.

Blackwell suggests if you’re shopping with a new retailer for the first time, check to see if it has complaints using the BBB Scam Tracker.

Be sure to check the company’s refund policy.

“Make sure that it says https. That’ll stand for secure in the URL in the box when you’re browsing,” Blackwell said.

Using these tips can keep your hard-earned money safe this holiday season.