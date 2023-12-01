(WTNH) – Many of us rely on product reviews when shopping online, but not all reviews are genuine. We are Stretching Your Dollar with how to know whether the reviews for your next purchase can be trusted.

When online shopping, many of us take a look at the reviews to know just how good a product is.

“When I buy something, I want to make sure it’s not going to break or that it’s going to be worth my time that’s going to last,” said Mary Beth Quirk from Consumer Reports.

Quirk acknowledges it can be hard to know if those glowing five-star reviews are real or fake, but there are some tell-tale signs of fake reviews to look out for.

She said to be wary of identical phrasing in multiple reviews.

“Wow, this product changed my life. If you see that 17 times on a page, that product better really be life-changing. But it’s probably not. It’s probably more likely that it’s a bunch of fake reviews or somebody who’s paid to do reviews and isn’t really being honest about them and is just kind of churning them out,” Quirk said.

Take note of the time stamps. If a bunch of positive reviews flood the site in a short time frame, they might not be authentic.

“There was one time I realized that one day I looked at it and there was a normal amount of reviews. The next day I went back and there were like 20 to 50 new reviews and I saw they had all been posted the same time after I had looked at the page,” Quirk said.

The Website Fakespot can be a great resource. It uses an algorithm to evaluate the quality of customer reviews for products being sold at major retailers.

If you’re looking at ratings on Amazon, check for verified purchase badges.

“Basically, anybody who’s using Amazon could go on there and leave reviews for something, even if they haven’t bought it. So with the verified purchase badges, it’s Amazon on its end has confirmed that somebody purchased that product through their site,” Quirk said.

And if you’re interested in a specific review, click on the reviewer’s profile for their history. If that one person has reviewed dozens of products using the same phrases or descriptions, keep that in mind.