(WTNH) — The first full day of summer is here, and your family may be looking for plans for the kids while they’re out of school. We’re Stretching Your Dollar with how you can make pricey camps more affordable.

Just getting their kids into camps is proving to be more expensive than ever, and even if families can afford camps, they face limited availability.

“Demand is really up — that means that it could be difficult to find the camp that you’re looking for, for your child, but it’s not too late,” President and CEO of American Camp Association Tom Rosenberg said.

As demand increases, so does the cost. The average summer camp is about $180 (178.49) a day and nearly $450 (448/53) a day for a sleepaway camp. Just last year, prices increased by 35% compared to the previous years.

So, how can parents get their kids to camp without breaking the bank?

The American Camp Association’s Find-A-Camp tool allows parents to search the nation’s some 15,000 camps. Then, ask questions about scholarships, financial aid, and discounts for multiple children.

“Think about asking your camp for a payment plan, essentially, it’s buy now pay later,” lifestyle journalist Genevieve Shaw Brown said. “You’ll commit to a payment schedule, and you won’t have to put all the money out upfront.”

Next, refer a friend — you’ll often land a discount that way.

Then, consider staying put.

“You will definitely get a discount for signing up for multiple weeks at one camp rather than signing up for one or two weeks at a bunch of different camps,” Brown said.

Finally, think local. You might find several low-cost or free alternatives through your local library, museum, or parks and recreation department. Museum camps have been picking up in popularity, as most are free or offered at a low cost.

It’s also never too early to start thinking about savings for next summer. If you register for next year’s camp at the end of this summer, you may find discounts for signing up early.