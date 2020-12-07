Stretch Your Dollar: How to make some extra money for the holidays

(ABC NEWS/WTNH) — ‘Tis the season for the side hustle.

According to Decluttr.com, more than half of Americans are looking for additional income this holiday season.

But don’t fret, experts say there’s still plenty of opportunity to make some quick cash.

“So, I work TaskRabbit because it allowed me the flexibility; I could create my own schedule,” explained Jamiquan Rudd, adding, “I could make my own money, meaning I decided how much I was worth.”

Rudd is a clinical social worker who uses the platform to supplement her income, especially around the holiday season

“Seasonal work is huge, especially from Thanksgiving until the new year. TaskRabbit isn’t just about the individual; small businesses, medium businesses and large businesses use taskers.”

There are also apps like Shipt, Thumbtack and Instacart that make it easy to bring in extra income on your own schedule.

Or, Nextdoor which offers the “Neighbor for Hire” feature to find gig work in your local area.

Don’t want to leave your home? Try website testing. Websites like Usertesting.com pay from about $10-$120 to test a company’s website or app before it goes live.

Or, utilize a skillset — teach music, become a tutor, design someone’s website and more with sites like Fiverr or Upwork — that allow freelancers to find work quickly

“You can still make a substantial amount of money between now and the holidays and beyond,” said Vicki Salemi, a career expert with Monster.

What about seasonal hiring?

According to LinkedIn, there are still 24,000 openings right now with companies like Target, Walmart and Amazon that still need to fill roles this holiday season.

For some of this remote work, you may find you can continue your employment beyond the holidays as businesses struggle to make ends meet with creative thinking and any way to cut costs. Working remotely has proven to be one way to do that.