Stretch Your Dollar: How to make sure you’re getting the most out of your Medicare policy

(WTNH) — If you’re living on a fixed income, it’s important you know you’re getting the most for your money, and now is a good time to be looking closely at your finances.

Experts suggest you also take the time to review your Medicare policy to ensure you’re getting the most bang for your buck.

“Anyone who has medicare has preventive services completely covered; that’s an annual wellness visit for example and certain cancer screenings,” explained United Healthcare’s Mary Snyder.

Snyder said it’s important you take advantage of preventative services that are likely offered through your plan. After all, it’ll save money in the long-run if you catch any health issues early.

“For older adults, that’s more important. People with chronic conditions like diabetes or heart disease…keeping those under control can keep you out of the hospital or medical room and that’s just so important these days.”

You may also consider upgrading your plan to include basics like hearing exams, vision, glasses and contacts.

And as you likely avoid group fitness, some health insurance may include some kind of free exercise.

“It does include a gym membership and thousands of online workout videos that people can do right from their own home.”

If you’re unsure how to find out about your plan or plans out there, it’s a good time to contact a Medicare agent and find out what changes there are in 2021.