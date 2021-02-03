Stretch Your Dollar: How to make sure you’re giving to a worthy cause and not a scammer

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The pandemic has left a lot of people in need and others looking for ways to help, but you have to be careful before you open your wallet.

From businesses shuttering to jobs lost, the pandemic has wreaked havoc on our families and neighbors, and it’s that struggle that’s also brought out the urge to give to others.

But Connecticut Better Business Bureau’s (BBB) Luke Frey said people shouldn’t be so quick to hand over their money to just anyone with a sad story.

“You have to be careful; anyone can post these crowdfunding sites, upload any picture and type any story into that post,” he warned.

He said all too often, people are caught preying on those looking to give, so before you open your wallet, Frey said to consider researching local charities.

Look for those that are accredited with the BBB; ones that make it clear how they will use your money.

“Every charity has expenses outside of that cause, so any charity or fundraiser saying that 100% of your donation is actually going to go to that cause should be a red flag since every charity has other expenses,” Frey said.

An accredited charity will show us that a vast majority of your donations will actually go to that cause.

You can find out if a charity is accredited on sites like give.org.

Also, check the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection. Frey said every charity in Connecticut needs to be registered.