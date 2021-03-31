Stretch your Dollar: How to manage incoming COVID-related medical bills

(WTNH) — As we begin to see the end to the pandemic with vaccinations well underway, many people are bracing for the COVID medical bills that could be on the way. We are stretching your dollar with what to expect.

For more than a year, we’ve been surrounded by testing, doctor’s visits, hospital stays, and vaccinations. Some of it, like the testing and the vaccines, will be free thanks to laws passed. Treatment, however, isn’t and could get expensive really soon as bills start to arrive.

Nerdwallet is out with tips to help with the costs.

First: Ask for an itemized bill for COVID-19 treatments. Be sure to look closely at your medical bills and keep an eye out for errors. You want to make sure you weren’t charged for a free service, like COVID testing. Point out any mistakes and follow up with your insurer.

Next: Negotiate. Nerdwallet says you can always negotiate medical bills and the cost of services.

You should ask for a payment plan, or if there are any programs that may help you with medical bills

And lastly: get help. If you have concerns about your COVID-19 bills, you should contact the Department of Health and Human Services or file a complaint with the state’s Attorney General.

Nerwallet also says if you’re in the position to buy insurance or you want a cheaper premium, it’s a good time to shop. The American Rescue Plan makes healthcare more affordable through reduced premiums or fully paid premiums for laid-off workers.