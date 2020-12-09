Stretch Your Dollar: How to manage stress, finances amid pandemic

(WTNH) — It’s no surprise the pandemic has impacted families financially in a big way. It turns out women may be taking the biggest hit.

News 8 is stretching your dollar with what you can do to stay on track.

From at-home learning to working remotely, the pandemic is wreaking havoc on our bank accounts. According to a Fidelity Investments’ survey, women are taking the biggest hit.

Experts report 4 in 10 women are assessing leaving work or reducing hours due to the pandemic’s impact, so it’s no surprise that stress is off the charts.

However, there is some good news as families get serious about tightening their spending habits.

Fidelity’s Lorna Kapusta said 67% of women are getting more engaged with managing their money every day, and their long-term finances.

If you’re also struggling, she said consider reviewing your saving and spending, make sure you’re taking advantage of workplace benefits, understand the full financial impact if you’re considering leaving and spend your income wisely.

“Fifty percent should go to essential expenses,” Kapusta explained. “Fifteen percent should be saved for retirement.”

Also, take advantage of free resources in the community to help you create and review your financial plan. Check with places like Fidelity Investments, your bank and even others you don’t bank with. Many offer free services open to anyone.

Perhaps the most important, ask for help if you need it. There’s no shame as this is an unusual set of circumstances. Many families are finding themselves in a tough spot for the very first time in their lives.