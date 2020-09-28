Stretch Your Dollar: How to maximize savings as we get closer to the holiday shopping season

It looks like there is another savings opportunity before the holiday shopping season officially kicks off! Amazon announced its annual Prime Day is happening this year! We are stretching your dollar with how you can maximize savings.

Mark your calendar for October 13 and 14. That’s when the two-day Prime Day event will be. If there’s an item you want, look for it in Amazon’s app and click “Watch this deal.” It’ll alert you when the price drops.

Keep an eye out for blue “Deal badges” as an easy way to spot a deal of the day. You can also ask Alexa what your Prime Day deals are each day.

And this is new – Spend $10 on select small business products and earn $10 to spend on Prime Day. This is exclusive for Prime members – you can find a list of small businesses to support on Amazon’s website.

Amazon postponed the Christmas in July-type shopping event amid the pandemic. Sales routinely outpace Black Friday. This is the first time it’s happening in the fourth quarter.

Remember it will be followed by Black Friday and Cyber Monday. So this may be the big preview of what’s soon to come. Experts hope it cuts down on big in-person crowds later in the shopping season if you check off your list early.

Other retailers will be competing with Amazon those two days too, so you’re smart to keep your eyes open and shop around