Stretch Your Dollar: How to navigate Presidents Day and Valentine’s Day sales

As we approach one year of this pandemic businesses need your help more than ever, and while being just days away from Presidents Day and Valentine’s Day, you may be a win-win when it comes to saving money too!

“Clothing is going to be a huge deal as per usual,” explained Deal News’ Julie Ramhold of big weekend sales. “We should see retailers take around 50% off, but some could go much higher to 75% depending on what you’re shopping for.”

Ramhold said clothing is the big one but this is the weekend to save on household goods too if there’s anything you need.

“Mattresses should be up to 40% off in some cases, maybe more depending where you shop, also furniture can see discounts up to 60% and large appliances…”

She said hold off on outdoor furniture if you can, adding that she doesn’t expect deals there until the end of summer.

It’s also Valentine’s Day this weekend, which she said doesn’t offer many money-savers until the holiday is over. But if money is tight, you can be creative to save money on that special someone.

“If you do decide to go with a florist or something like that, try to avoid arrangements that have roses in them.”