Stretch Your Dollar: How to plan your spending for Black Friday

(WTNH)– Halloween is over, which means we’ve turned the page on a new month, one that comes with the biggest shopping holiday of the year. We are stretching your dollar with how to plan out the next few weeks ahead of Black Friday.

The busiest shopping time of the year is officially beginning. But before you start planning out your Black Friday shopping, experts at Deal News remind you there are deals not to be missed early in the month.

Forst, before it gets much later, stock up on post-Halloween sales. That’s the pumpkin carving tools, costume accessories you know you can use in the future, and party supplies and decor.

You should mark the calendar for Veterans Day next week, Nov. 11. Look for retailers like eBay and Kohl’s to take 50-80% off things like small appliances and tech. Military and veterans should look out for bonus savings.

Early November is also the time to keep your eye out for baking supplies in preparation for the holiday. In addition, look for flour, sugar, chocolate chips, canned pumpkin, and cranberry sauce.

And you know the Black Friday deals are likely coming to toys, laptops, and t.v.

There are some items that you should wait on. Winter clothing and gift cards will be marked down in December, closer to the holiday. Exercise equipment will go on sale in line with those New Years’ resolutions in January.