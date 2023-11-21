(WTNH) – We are only a day or so out from when millions will hit the roads and skies for holiday travel. If you’ll be driving to your destination, we are Stretching Your Dollar with a checklist to ensure your vehicle is ready to roll.

The busiest travel day of the year is upon us as millions get ready to travel, you are encouraged to take a hard look at your vehicle to ensure it’s ready for the wear and tear you may be planning.

Trip Savvy gave tips to consider before you pack the family up.

First, and perhaps most importantly, make sure you’ve had an oil change if you need it. It’s the lifeblood of your vehicle.

Once inside, your tires may be out of sight out of mind, but having someone check tire pressure and signs of wear and tear can make a big difference when it comes to fuel efficiency and making it to your destination.

While you’re there, check the brakes, windshield washer fluids and wiper blades. Test your battery for condition and inspect for any leaks or strange noises.

These are all a few tweaks that could make a big difference depending on how far you’re traveling.

Also, make sure all your lights are in tip-top shape. You don’t want to be pulled over for having turn signals not working properly.