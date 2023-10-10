(WTNH) – October Prime Day kicks off today and as you log on to find deals, we are Stretching Your Dollar with how to protect yourself and your money.

October Prime Day is here, a two-day shopping event created by Amazon, and these deals will have retail giants across the board offering savings.

As you look to save, MSN and USA Today offer tips on how to protect your money during this shopping event

First, beware of suspicious emails or texts claiming to be from Amazon asking you to contact them or download software.

Be aware of fraudulent phishing emails attempting to get your personal information. They may contain grammatical and spelling errors and link you to websites other than Amazon.

And remember Amazin only asks for payments through its website, app or physical store. They will not look for payments in emails or over the phone.

Also, don’t be pressured into buying a gift card, as Amazon will never ask for one and no legitimate sale or transaction on Amazon will require a gift card.