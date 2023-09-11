(WTNH) – For drivers out there, your car may not be the sanctuary you think it is.

A new report warns everyone that fancy technology in your vehicle means someone could be spying on you, tracking you, or worse-selling your information. We’re Stretching Your Dollar with what to do about it.

A “privacy nightmare”. That’s what a non-profit group is saying about new cars and the data they’re collecting on drivers.

“They know your driving habits. They know how fast you drive, they know how quickly you stop and how quickly you start. And the list goes on,” said Cybersecurity Expert and Co-Founder of SugarShot, Scott Spiro.

Experts say the data could be used by insurance companies to determine premiums. It’s information that’s not hard to get, according to a new study released by the Mozilla Foundation.

It found that cars scored the worst for privacy among a dozen apps and electronic devices that were studied.

19 of the 25 popular car brands say they can sell drivers personal data and half of the brands acknowledge they’ll share your information with government or law enforcement if asked.

Researchers say those fancy gadgets in newer cars, like cameras, microphones and apps, could all be collecting data on you.

The study also found that 84 percent of car companies share that information with other businesses.

According to Mozilla, Nissan’s police says it can collect, “…sexual activity, health diagnosis data, and genetic information for targeted marketing purposes.”

When speaking about its policy, Nissan responded by saying, “When we do collect or share personal data, we comply with all applicable laws and provide the utmost transparency.”

So how can you protect yourself? Some car companies give you the option to opt out of data collection but warn that it may impact functionality.

Experts say with no federal law in place to protect consumers, you need to do your homework.

“Overall, very little control at this point of what’s being collected and therefore what’s being sold, which is really disturbing,” Spiro said.

A trader group representing automakers says it wants to protect the privacy of consumers and is calling for a federal privacy law.