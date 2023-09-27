(WTNH) – With federal student loan repayments set to start back up again in less than a week, experts say criminals are targeting people facing those monthly bills. We are Stretching Your Dollar with how the scam works so you can protect yourself.

With the three-year pause of federal student loan payments set to end next month, scams promising debt relief are surging.

The Federal Trade Commission warns that scammers are calling, texting and emailing borrowers falsely claiming their student loan debt can be reduced or canceled altogether for a fee.

“They’ll tell you they can get forgiveness in a shorter amount of time than might be available, that your payments are going toward your student loans. They might claim to be part of the Department of Education,” said Katherine Aizpuru from the Federal Trade Commission.

Bot those programs likely don’t exist. As reported by WTVD, the robocall tracking company. Transaction Network Services, says it’s monitoring about 100,000 of these student loan spam calls every week.

“We’ve seen a, you know, a big uptick in the last three weeks, probably, we’ve seen more calls in the last three weeks than we have in the last three months,” said Jim Tyrrell from TNS.

Some big red flags? Scammers asking you to pay for their debt relief services upfront. or unknown calls and texts seeking your personal information like your federal student aid, or FSA log-in.

“You want to treat your FSA ID like your social security number. You want to keep that to yourself. You don’t want to give that out,” Aizpuru explained.

The FTC says if you do have questions about your loan payments, you’re best bet is to reach out directly to your servicer. If you don’t know who your servicer is, you can find that information free on studentaid.gov.