(WTNH) – So many people around the country took a career break during the pandemic. We are stretching your dollar with the details on how you can re-enter the workforce after a hiatus.

When mom of two Emma McCulloch decided to re-enter the workforce after six years away, she was a little nervous.

“I did feel a little bit embarrassed about that career break and how to classify it on my resume,” McCulloch.

McCulloch was able to show potential employers that her time away, especially caring for her son Christopher who was born with Cerebral Palsy, made her a better employee.

“I certainly learned a lot of research skills to identify the therapies and the resources for my children, and in my role as a manager, I’m much more empathetic because of the experiences I had during my career break,” McCulloch said.

Women have been leaving the workforce in record numbers since the start of the pandemic and haven’t been returning as quickly.

“They’ve suddenly had to juggle not having childcare and what we actually found is that one in three women are doing five-plus additional hours of housework each day due to the pandemic,” said Jess Huang, partner at McKinsey.

Many companies are making an effort to bring women back to the workforce, including IBM, General Motors, and JP Morgan by offering career re-entry and mentorship programs.

Now LinkedIn is offering a new feature called career breaks giving users the ability to tell potential employers why they left the workforce and help navigate their return.

“If you can find those companies that are really doubling down, they are likely a better fit,” Huang said.

Remember to put yourself out there if you are looking for a job. If you’re going through the work to update your resume, make sure you put it out there, post it on all the job sites and even social media and other community forums. You never know who will take notice.