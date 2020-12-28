Stretch Your Dollar: How to safely exchange, return those unwanted holiday gifts

(ABC NEWS/WTNH) — Nothing is normal this year, even the simple task of returning unwanted gifts.

Changes being made so you can get it done safely.

The holiday season may be over, but the rush to return unwanted gifts is only just beginning.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) estimates 1 in 10 gifts will go back right on the shelf.

But returns are different this year given the pandemic.

To help eliminate exposure in stores, some retailers are providing return labels so items can be shipped back via FedEx and UPS — even if they were purchased in store.

Other stores are offering curbside return parking spots. You just park, call and read the receipt info.

Despite the pandemic, retail sales rose 2.4% between November first and Christmas Eve compared to last year, but overwhelmingly shoppers were buying from home. Experts said online sales grew 47.2%.

If you’re planning to head out to return gifts, you won’t be alone. The NRF said about 66% of shoppers will head back to stores this week — a concerning number as COVID cases continue to surge in many places.