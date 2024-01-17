(WTNH) – Temperatures are dropping this week which is a strain on your home heating. We are Stretching Your Dollar with how you can find savings.

Mother Nature’s winter chill has officially set in. As you adjust the thermostat to keep warm, here are some tips that could lead to savings.

First, if you haven’t done it already, get your furnace turned up and replace the filters.

“A tuned-up furnace will use less energy,” said Mark Wolfe from the National Energy Assistance Directors’ Association

Make sure you also turn the thermostat down.

“Five degrees from where you normally use the furnace can save 10 percent on your bill,” Wolfe said.

Also, apply caulk to any gaps around the house where heat could get out.

Remember to run your ceiling fan in reverse. Hot air rises so run your ceiling fan in reverse to push warm air back down to floor level.

Find out about getting an energy audit. It’s usually free or a small fee and a great way to find out any leaks or shortcomings you may not be aware of.