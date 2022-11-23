Conn. (WTNH) — A warning as you prepare to shop ’til you drop this weekend. We’re Stretching Your Dollar with a reminder on high interest rates that could put a damper on your merry celebrations.

It’s almost “go time” with Black Friday two days out. But as you prepare to hit the cash registers, a warning before you sign up for new store-branded credit cards as a way to save on purchases.

According to a credit an analyst for Lending Tree, at least a half-dozen major retail cards — including Kroger, Bloomingdale’s, Macy’s, Shell, Exxon Mobil, and Wayfair — recently bumped up their maximum APR’s to more than 30%.

High inflation is forcing American consumers to rack-up more debt and to lean on credit cards.

Credit cards with a 30% APR can quickly lead to financial trouble. For example, if you made only the minimum payments on a $1,000 credit card balance, you’d be in debt for more than four years — and have to pay $775 just in interest.

If you have a store-branded credit card, you might want to double-check the APR before you use it again.

What this means is go into your shopping with a plan. Ask yourself if you’d benefit from a new credit card and which retailers would serve you best.

Only take advantage of the deal with you open a new card. If you have a plan to pay it off in full without paying the APR, that could offset any savings you thought you were getting.