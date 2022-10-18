(WTNH) — The temperatures are dropping this week, and prices of energy are fluctuating. It has homeowners wondering whether they should be locking in their prices.

As temperatures drop, the heat is kicking on and your bank account will soon feel it. As we approach the coldest months of the year you may be wondering whether you should be locking in your heating prices before they go much higher.

But experts warn that you shouldn’t be so quick to beat the market, because last winter, prices still fluctuated all season long.

There are so many push and pull factors in the market, it’s hard to predict.

Instead, experts encourage you to do what you usually do as far as pricing goes, and put your focus on maximizing energy costs in your home.

You can have an energy audit done, repair leaks and drafts, and optimize natural light and heat. Plus, you can learn to program your home thermostat, and have it set to raise and lower the temperature at various times of the day and night.

It’s smart to have it set to warm back up 30 minutes before you get home from work or school.

The bottom line is this: you may save some money by locking in a price, but it’s not guaranteed. There are a lot of other tangible steps you can take to control how much you pay this winter.

MSN says you can save as much as 1% off your bill for every degree you shave off. Just don’t go too low, you don’t want to have an issue with frozen pipes.