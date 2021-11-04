Stretch Your Dollar: How to save on purchases for National Cash Back Day

(WTNH)– Today is National Cash Back Day, a day to keep more money in your wallet by making simple changes. We are stretching your dollar with a look at what you can do.

Cash is king, and on National Cash Back Day, you can roll out the savings on purchases you’d be making anyway. With three simple steps, and with 89% of Americans likely to buy gifts this holiday season, it couldn’t come at a better time.

Whether you’re new to using cashback sites or need a refresher for the holidays, here are three tips on how to use these money-saving sites from topcashback.com.

First, stack the savings. Using a cash-back site can earn you a percentage back on qualifying purchases from thousands of retailers like Walmart and Macy’s. It could save you to check it out.

Second, you can install an extension to be notified of savings right from your browser. Make sure to always read the fine print and know about whether you can earn cashback on gift cards, furniture, etc.

Although remember this is designed to help you save on items you’d be buying anyway. Try not to get caught in the trap of buying items you don’t really need because there’s a savings opportunity.

Third, while reading the fine print, pay close attention to the steps to get the transaction completed properly. You want to make sure you don’t miss a step to getting paid to shop!