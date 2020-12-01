Stretch Your Dollar: How to save on ‘travel deal Tuesday’

FILE – In this June 25, 2020, file photo, rows of United Airlines check-in counters at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago are unoccupied amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, United Airlines says it will be dropping an unpopular $200 fee for most people who change a ticket for travel within the United States. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford, File)

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over but the opportunity to save continues.

If you are hoping to get back to travel next year, today may be the best time to book.

News 8 is stretching your dollar with how to save on “travel deal Tuesday.”

Travel booking app Hopper says 34 is the magic number today. Experts said you can expect to find prices that are 34% lower compared to last year and an average of 34 deals per second, which they say is 30% more deals than the average day.

Hopper said its website will have 40% off flights and hotels and 30% off select car rentals like Avis and Budget.

If you’re not ready to book, consider taking advantage of the price freeze feature which holds a deal for a short window of up to 14 days.

Other sites may also offer price alerts when you find a general window of time you want to travel, it can let you know when the prices fall.

Of course, all of this is assuming vaccine distribution goes well for next year and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declares travel to be safe.

Before booking be sure to double-check the cancellation policy. Most travel sites and airlines have very flexible policies right now, as they are trying to bring in any business possible amid a struggling economy.